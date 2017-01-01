Spokane community steps up after Christmas car theft

Spokane is showing its heart in a big way after a disabled 88-year-old woman’s car is stolen on Christmas.

You may remember the story KHQ brought to you about Lorrayne Erickson and her son Brad who noticed their Subaru Legacy was missing. It was their only car and they took it to appointments and to get food.

After Jade Wasson heard the story, she knew she had to do something. She's a Subaru brand ambassador and says the Subaru family is a tight-knit one. So, she started a Facebook event page to start a food drive and she’s working with others to see if they can get a car in good condition for Erickson. Wasson says she can fix up the car too, if needed.

HRC Ministries will be filling the car with food. If you would like to drop off donations, you can do so at two different locations:

North Hill Auto Repair 4410 N. Wall Street

Subaru of Spokane 425 W. 3rd Ave.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/631895263661306/