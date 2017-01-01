Grant County Sheriff's Office: Stay off roads until weather passes

In a traffic alert Sunday night, the Grant County Sheriff's Office warned drivers that winds were causing visibility problems and snow drifts, which were causing some cars to slide off roads.

The Sheriff's Office said Sunday evening that there were zero visibility points east of Moses Lake. I-90 and county roadways were covering in drifting snow. Deputies say that if you don't have to drive Sunday night, stay off the roads and wait for the bad weather to pass. They say there have already been slide-off crashes reported.

Winds were blowing at about 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.