Drifting snow closes multiple highways in WA state

Drifting snow has some roads closed this morning while DOT crews work to clear them.

Washington State Patrol says:

State Route 21 from Odessa to Lind is closed.

State Route 27 from Fairfield to Tekoa is closed.

State Route 261 in Washtucna from I-90 to State Route 26 is closed.

I-90 from Kittitas to Vantage is now back open in both directions .

As soon as these roads reopen, we will update this story.