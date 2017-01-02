Hot Clicks: Loyal dog protects injured friend from train

KHQ.COM - Video of a loyal dog protecting his companion on a railway track in Ukraine has gone viral since it was posted on Christmas. The video shows two dogs on some railroad tracks. One appears injured and unable to stand, the other stands by as if protecting her. When a train comes, instead of running off the tracks, the loyal dog curls up next to his friend as the train rolls over them both. Miraculously, bot dogs were uninjured.



According to Denis Malafeyev, who posted the video on Facebook, “When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn’t move. The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her… Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass. The male dog was doing this for two days in a row. Think about it. He was keeping her warm.”



It's still not clear if the dog was somehow stuck on the tracks or if Malafeyev attempted to rescue the dog before recording the incident on his phone. It's also not clear how Malafeyev knew the dogs had been there for two days.



The dogs have since been adopted into a new home and the injured female received medical treatment for her injuries.