8 firefighters in hospital after firetrucks collide

SEATTLE (AP) - A collision between two Seattle firetrucks responding to a call sent eight firefighters to the hospital.



Fire department officials tell the Seattle Times (http://bit.ly/2iWU8W5) that the firefighters suffered no serious injuries in the Sunday morning crash and were treated and released.



Department spokeswoman Alice Kim says a fire engine and ladder truck responding to an automatic fire alarm collided just before 8 a.m.



The ladder truck went through an empty parking lot and smashed the storefront of a massage business.



Seattle Police Department Detective Mark Jamieson says the cause of the crash is under investigation.



Kim says the fire department will conduct an internal investigation.



