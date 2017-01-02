8 firefighters in hospital after firetrucks collide - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

8 firefighters in hospital after firetrucks collide

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - A collision between two Seattle firetrucks responding to a call sent eight firefighters to the hospital.
    
Fire department officials tell the Seattle Times (http://bit.ly/2iWU8W5) that the firefighters suffered no serious injuries in the Sunday morning crash and were treated and released.
    
Department spokeswoman Alice Kim says a fire engine and ladder truck responding to an automatic fire alarm collided just before 8 a.m.
    
The ladder truck went through an empty parking lot and smashed the storefront of a massage business.
    
Seattle Police Department Detective Mark Jamieson says the cause of the crash is under investigation.
    
Kim says the fire department will conduct an internal investigation.
    
___
    
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

