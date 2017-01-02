WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Cold, cold and... colder - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Cold, cold and... colder

Posted: Updated:
by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Wind Chill Advisory: In place until 10AM this morning for temps near zero and winds out of the NE between 10-20mph making for wind chill values as cold as -20! Dress in layers, cover as much skin as possible!

Today: Dangerously cold temperatures throughout the day. Temps down near 0 to start with wind chill values down to 5-15 below zero. Try to limit your time outside. Aside from the temps, should see a sunny and nice day! High: 14°

Tonight: Could get even colder than Monday night, as actual temps could drop below zero and wind chill will again be down to 5-15 below zero! Stay safe and warm! Low: 0

Satellite & Radar:  Snow has moved out, cold has moved in. We are getting BLASTED by arctic air which looks to hang around through Wednesday before gradually warming up by the weekend.

7 Day Forecast: Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest days of the week, with high temperatures near 10° and lows near zero or below. Once the arctic air moves out temps will warm to near freezing by the weekend, but the warmer air is also bringing moisture. As of right now that could mean our next round of snow by Saturday night/Sunday. Might get warm enough for some of this to be freezing rain, or just regular rain...weird huh?

~Leslie

School Closures and Delays: http://www.khq.com/story/7254841/school-closures-delays

Full Forecast: http://www.khq.com/weather

    •   