Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 2nd

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Jorge Alves usually sharpens the Carolina Hurricanes' skates. Lately, the team's equipment manager has been lacing up his own.

It's been a wild past few days for Alves. The 37-year-old former Marine, ex-minor leaguer and veteran of the team's equipment staff suddenly found himself in uniform for an NHL game - and even, for 7.6 unforgettable seconds, on the ice - as the Hurricanes' emergency goalie while regular backup Eddie Lack was too sick to play.

And when the Hurricanes returned to practice Monday, he was back on the ice again - he regularly suits up during morning skates when one of the goalies on the roster is unavailable - and trying to get comfortable with the attention his unusual story has generated.

"This is the brightest stage in our sport, and it's just, to have the honor to do this, everybody dreams about it," Alves said. "Just working out and running and stuff, I'm always thinking about it - what if it ever happened? What would I do? How would I react? And then, when it actually did happen, I kind of went blank. You can't prepare for that. It was unexpected and it was just quite a memory."

It's not like Alves doesn't know his way around a rink: After serving four years in the Marines, he played club hockey at North Carolina State from 2002-04 and skated in the ECHL and the low-level Southern Professional Hockey League. He first worked with Carolina's equipment staff during the 2003-04 season and became a full-time equipment manager in 2012-13.

The Hurricanes found themselves in a pinch when Lack fell ill before Saturday night's game at Tampa Bay. Roughly two hours before the puck drop, they announced the signing of Alves to a professional tryout contract and issued him jersey No. 40. His mask - which he painted himself, based on drawings by a local illustrator - features caricatures of the team's other equipment men.

"I think we were literally watching that guy's dream come true right before our eyes," starter Cam Ward said. "Seeing how emotional he got before that game made everybody emotional. And I said to him right before the game, 'They don't ask how or why, but you made it to the NHL.'"

Ward bucked the tradition of having the starting goalie lead the team onto the ice for pregame warmups, letting Alves have the spotlight for himself. And with 7.6 seconds left and the outcome all but decided - the Lightning led 3-1 - coach Bill Peters sent Alves onto the ice to replace Ward. He didn't have to face a shot but was handed the puck by teammate Jeff Skinner.

"Every time I see it, I kind of get choked up," Alves said. "Seven-point-six seconds is going to be near and dear to me."

A repeat doesn't seem likely Tuesday night when New Jersey visits: Peters says if Lack is too sick to skate against the Devils, the team will recall someone from its AHL affiliate in Charlotte.

That seems fine with Alves, who joked with alternate captain Jordan Staal that the Hurricanes' shooters weren't about to take it easy on him during his first practice since his big debut.

"I told Jordan, 'It was only 7.6 seconds, guys,'" Alves said. "I'm not an NHLer."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Police in Florida say a dog named Scarface attacked a family who tried to put a sweater on it.

Tampa police say the pit bull mix bit a 52-year-old woman who was trying to dress it Friday and her husband was attacked while trying to pull the dog off her. Police say the couple's 22-year-old son was attacked while trying to stop the dog by stabbing it in the neck and head.

The three people escaped the house and left the dog in the backyard. They ended up in the hospital.

Police say animal control officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun, but it managed to get back into the house where two children were. Police used a bean bag gun and stun gun on Scarface before catching it.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Twins delivered 10 minutes apart at an Arizona hospital over the New Year's weekend have different birth years.

Phoenix TV station KNXV-TV reports that parents Holly and Brandon Shay welcomed their first son, Sawyer, into the world at 11:51 p.m. Saturday at Banner Hospital.

Their second son, Everett, arrived one minute after midnight on Sunday.

The father joked that Sawyer will tease his brother about being the older sibling.

The same thing happened over the weekend in San Diego.

Twin girls born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns were delivered at 11:56 p.m. Saturday and at midnight on Sunday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BEND, Ore. (AP) - A border collie that was scheduled to have a heartfelt reunion with its owner after being missing for nine months will have to delay the appointment.

The Bulletin reports that the dog broke out of the animal shelter that had housed her after she was found last week in Deschutes County just five hours before she was set to meet with her owner, 62-year-old Susan Bonney.

Bonney lost the dog, Gracie, nine months ago while visiting her sister in March. The Temecula, California, resident had given up hope on finding her dog until she received a call on Dec. 22 that Gracie had been found. Bonney drove 900 miles to meet Gracie, only instead to be met with the news of her escape.

Bonney says Gracie is an "escape artist" and that she's confident she'll find her dog again.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- South Korea's government closed its website that drew fury for showing the number of women in childbearing age by each city district and region.

The Ministry of the Interior's website featuring the pink birth map remained closed on Friday, a day after its launch, showing instead a notice that the site is undergoing corrections to reflect public opinion.

The website had gone offline after just a few hours following criticism the government is trying to shame women for not having babies. Some said the government treated the birth rate issue as concerning only women, pointing out that no picture of men was used on the website.

Using pink as the main color, the site contained information on birth rates, benefits from local governments on child rearing, average marriage age and other data. On top of the website, it showed a picture of a woman kissing a little girl.

In the birth map, the regions with a higher number of female residents aged 15-49 were colored in dark pink while the regions with a lower number of such women were shown in light pink. The site also featured a ranking of regions by the number of women aged 15-49.

Users could look up how many women who can have a baby resided in their neighborhood for the past 10 years.

Many users reacted with wonder and anger, saying they do not understand what the number of women who can get pregnant has to do with encouraging people to have more babies.

"I felt so angered that it blatantly showed how the government saw women's body as the country's reproductive tools, not that belonging to the woman," said Lee Min-kyung, a 24-year-old feminism writer. "I felt like nothing has changed and the hatred of women that I have experienced appeared again."

The government had touted it as a tool to increase the public's understanding of the country's low birth rate and compare the benefits from local governments for having a baby or raising a child.

"It was established to encourage local governments to learn and compare other governments' benefits and to promote free competition," the ministry said in the press release distributed at the time of its launch. Calls seeking comments were not answered Friday.

South Korea is struggling to boost its rock bottom birth rate, one of the lowest among rich countries. This year, the country also saw growth of vocal feminist movements protesting misogynist views reflected in government policies and pop culture.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Angelenos were in for a surprise on New Year's Day, waking up to find the iconic Hollywood sign read "HOLLYWeeD" Sunday morning.

Around midnight, security cameras captured the prankster, a lone man, climbing the fence that guards the sign, according to Sgt. Guy Juneau of the Los Angeles Police Department's Security Services Division.

By placing two tarps over the "O's" in Hollywood, he transformed the sign to read "HOLLYWeeD."

Juneau said the man then climbed back over the fence and fled. He is being investigated for misdemeanor trespassing.

Police are calling it a New Year's Eve prank, Juneau said.

Crews removed the tarps Sunday morning. The sign read "Hollywood" once again around 11 a.m.

The prank comes after California voters passed Proposition 64 in the November election to legalize the recreational use of marijuana and hemp in the state.

A similar prank was carried out on Jan. 1, 1976, after a marijuana law went into effect in the state, reported the LA Times.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a man who caused a New York home to flood after crashing his car ran away from the scene naked.

Newsday reports Friday the car crashed into the home's deck, causing the pool to collapse into the house.

The paper reports the home's owner told the driver to stay put in case he was injured after the accident just before midnight Thursday.

But it says the driver took off without his clothes.

Police say they found the naked man nearby and took him to a local hospital. His name was not released.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A family cleaning out a home in the Toledo, Ohio-area home of a relative who recently died stumbled across a live hand grenade from the World War II era.

Toledo authorities say such finds are becoming more common.

A police spokesman says the bomb squad retrieves old military munitions about once a month. But he says too often people who discover old grenades or a mortar shell will haul it to the police station.

Police say the best thing to do is call 911.

That's what happened this past week when the grenade was found in the suburban Toledo home.

The Blade newspaper reports that the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad put the grenade in a blast-resistant container to dispose of it.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) - Drunken driving charges against a Northern California man have been dropped after he only tested positive for driving on caffeine.

KNTV reports 36-year-old Joseph Schwab was pulled over in Fairfield 16 months ago after an Alcohol Beverage Control agent witnessed him weaving in and out of traffic.

Authorities say his pupils were dilated and he seemed "amped up." Inside Schwab's car, the agent found a number of workout supplements including powders, but all of them were legal, the station reported.

A blood test showed that only caffeine was in his system.

The Solano County District Attorney's Office has charged him with reckless driving.

Schwab's attorney Stacy Barrett says her client is relieved the drunken driving charge is being dismissed for lack of evidence.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Parts of Canada have seen so much ice building up on the roads that residents have been putting on their skates. Laura Spink posted a video from Peterborough on Monday showing an adept skater moving around with ease over the icy road. Many others also used the opportunity to show off their skating skills with Michael Daoust & Nicolas Daoust posting a video of a skater pulling shapes in the middle of a residential street in Quebec.

