'Go get the gun' stops would-be thief in his tracks

It is a winter wonderland in the Inland Northwest. Snow blowers have never been more important to families who own them. That of course, makes them a hot target for thieves.

One Spokane Valley couple caught a thief in the act over the weekend. They were able to stop him as he was loading it into his truck.

"You feel like you're violated," said John Bishop. "Thank goodness for our alarm system."

But their alarm system wasn't what you'd think. Their teeny Chihuahua, Monster, must have heard the thief wheeling away their property and woke them up.

"We wouldn't have known anything if she didn't start barking," John said.

Once the couple confronted the thief, he didn't show signs of stopping. That's when John's wife Ruth yelled "go get the gun."

"I just figured that would be enough to scare someone off, and it worked," Ruth said.

The couple is now getting very creative with hiding spots for their snow blower in between frequent uses. They said the thief was driving an older, dark colored truck. If you know anything about this theft attempt, please call crime check.