'Go get the gun' stops would-be thief in his tracks

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

It is a winter wonderland in the Inland Northwest. Snow blowers have never been more important to families who own them. That of course, makes them a hot target for thieves.

One Spokane Valley couple caught a thief in the act over the weekend. They were able to stop him as he was loading it into his truck.

"You feel like you're violated," said John Bishop. "Thank goodness for our alarm system."

But their alarm system wasn't what you'd think. Their teeny Chihuahua, Monster, must have heard the thief wheeling away their property and woke them up.

"We wouldn't have known anything if she didn't start barking," John said.

Once the couple confronted the thief, he didn't show signs of stopping. That's when John's wife Ruth yelled "go get the gun."

"I just figured that would be enough to scare someone off, and it worked," Ruth said.

The couple is now getting very creative with hiding spots for their snow blower in between frequent uses. They said the thief was driving an older, dark colored truck. If you know anything about this theft attempt, please call crime check. 

  Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

  Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true. 

  Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.  Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since. 

  Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th.

  City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown

    CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true. 

