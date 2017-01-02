Autopsy set for decomposed body found in Detroit garage

Autopsy set for decomposed body found in Detroit garagePosted: Updated:
Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket.">>
Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true.>>
Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning. Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since.>>
SPD Chief Craig Meidl on body cam footage: 'The most atrocious demeanor by an officer I've seen'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl held a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the behavior of one of his officer's caught on body camera during an arrest last year.>>
Costco testing out Cheeseburgers in select food courts
UNFORTUNATELY NOT SPOKANE, Wash. - A trip through Costco can be a magical journey. You walk in with a plan to just get some toothpaste and walk out with 5 gallons of mayonnaise, a 70" LED TV, and 24 foot inflatable Orca for the pool that you don't own. And you forgot the toothpaste. Oh yeah, don't forget the obligatory $1.50 sausage and soda!>>
City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown
CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th.>>
City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown
CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs.>>
Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true.>>
How to help people beat the heat this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. - There are tens of thousands of people in the Inland Northwest without air conditioning or fans, and with the temperatures in the mid 90s this week, there are plenty of people in need of help. But the problem is the two organizations that can help cool folks off aren’t able to. Meals on Wheels deliver fans to elderly folks who are part of their program, but they are currently out of fans.>>
Tall grass presents not only an eyesore but a fire hazard
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tall grass in Spokane is not only an eyesore but it's becoming a fire hazard "we've had everything from large brush fires to homes particularly in the valley view incident to apartment fires even here in the city on the north side that have been started from small grass fires," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.>>
Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning. Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since.>>
Phoenix hits 117 degrees Friday, breaks record set in 1905
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Phoenix has broken a 112-year record for heat. National Weather Service meteorologists say the Arizona city had a high of 117 degrees on Friday. That broke the previous mark of 115 degrees dating back to 1905. Meteorologists say the normal high temperature for July 7 in Phoenix is 107 degrees.>>
Costco testing out Cheeseburgers in select food courts
UNFORTUNATELY NOT SPOKANE, Wash. - A trip through Costco can be a magical journey. You walk in with a plan to just get some toothpaste and walk out with 5 gallons of mayonnaise, a 70" LED TV, and 24 foot inflatable Orca for the pool that you don't own. And you forgot the toothpaste. Oh yeah, don't forget the obligatory $1.50 sausage and soda!>>
The Latest: Police say Georgia bank standoff suspect shot by officer
MARIETTA, Ga. - A police spokesman confirms a man who claimed to have a bomb inside a suburban Atlanta bank was fatally shot by an officer. Cobb County police Sgt. Dana Pierce said in an email Friday the suspect died as the result of an "officer involved shooting." Pierce said a police squad had rendered safe the backpack in which the man claimed to have a bomb.>>
Red Cross says blood donations urgently needed amid shortage
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The American Red Cross says its blood supply is facing a serious shortage after receiving fewer donations than expected in recent months. The Red Cross says it's facing a nationwide shortage and its region covering 120 hospitals in Utah, Nevada, Montana and Idaho received 2,200 donations fewer than needed in the past two months.>>
