Thieves break for candy, leave evidence behind in break-in

A local business owner is feeling defeated after his shop was targeted not once but twice during the holiday season.

The owner of Dan the Piano Man, Dan Loibl, said it's both frustrating and scary.

"It makes me feel awful," he said.

The first time the shop was hit was over Thanksgiving weekend. Thieves made off with more than $5,000 worth of tools. This latest incident was even worse.

"It got cold in here," Dan said. "It did. Holy cow."

The burglars kicked down a door. The rush of temperature swing inside lead to the need to re-tune 40 pianos inside. The adjustments will take hours, and it's far from Dan's only worry.

"They got into everything," he said "Holy smokes."

Credit cards, sensitive financial documents and more are now gone. Dan's credit card company has already alerted him that his stolen cards were used out of state.

He said was extra disgusted that the thieves worked up an appetite during their break-in, helping themselves to his candy dish.

"It's rather annoying," he said.

Dan is now left cleaning up the damage and sorting through what all was taken. He can't help but shake his head that someone would do this to him, twice.

"I would certainly like to say, if they have that much skill and cunning, they could likely find a good job in the community some place," he said.

The thieves did leave behind a flashlight at the scene. Reporter Hayley Guenthner tracked down the original owner of that flashlight. She too had been a burglary victim the same day Dan the Piano Man was hit. Her car was stolen in the process. The victim's family claims in her case, there is already a person of interest.

If you know anything about that burglary on Vercler Rd, or the case at Dan the Piano Man, please call SCSO.