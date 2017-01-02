Thieves break for candy, leave evidence behind in break-in - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Thieves break for candy, leave evidence behind in break-in

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A local business owner is feeling defeated after his shop was targeted not once but twice during the holiday season.

The owner of Dan the Piano Man, Dan Loibl, said it's both frustrating and scary.

"It makes me feel awful," he said.

The first time the shop was hit was over Thanksgiving weekend. Thieves made off with more than $5,000 worth of tools. This latest incident was even worse.

"It got cold in here," Dan said. "It did. Holy cow."

The burglars kicked down a door. The rush of temperature swing inside lead to the need to re-tune 40 pianos inside. The adjustments will take hours, and it's far from Dan's only worry.

"They got into everything," he said "Holy smokes."

Credit cards, sensitive financial documents and more are now gone. Dan's credit card company has already alerted him that his stolen cards were used out of state.

He said was extra disgusted that the thieves worked up an appetite during their break-in, helping themselves to his candy dish.

"It's rather annoying," he said.

Dan is now left cleaning up the damage and sorting through what all was taken. He can't help but shake his head that someone would do this to him, twice.

"I would certainly like to say, if they have that much skill and cunning, they could likely find a good job in the community some place," he said.

The thieves did leave behind a flashlight at the scene. Reporter Hayley Guenthner tracked down the original owner of that flashlight. She too had been a burglary victim the same day Dan the Piano Man was hit. Her car was stolen in the process. The victim's family claims in her case, there is already a person of interest.

If you know anything about that burglary on Vercler Rd, or the case at Dan the Piano Man, please call SCSO.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:59:30 GMT

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

  • Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership

    Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-07-08 02:23:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true. 

    >>

  • Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear

    Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:20:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.  Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.  Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th

    Friday, July 7 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-07 21:34:44 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th.

    >>

  • City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown

    City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-07-08 03:13:56 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs. 

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs. 

    >>

  • Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership

    Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-07-08 02:23:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true. 

    >>
    •   