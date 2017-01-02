Father-daughter duo volunteer to shovel snow for elderly

Scott Heter is an Air Force Veteran who spends most of his time volunteering at his local COPS Shop. He says it keeps him young, “If you sit around and watch soaps all afternoon you’re not going to be around very long.”

The recent blast of snow has made it hard for Scott to get around. He says, “We need it in the mountains, we don’t need it in our streets and sidewalks.”

A father-daughter duo volunteered their time to help him get around.

Evan Bessey says, “There are elderly people who need help and I am able body. I just wanted to help out the community.” Evan cannot imagine a better way to spend time with his daughter, Riley. Evan says, “it’s nice to have company and try to teach her some values.”

While Riley is on break from school and Evan is off of work, they will continue to shovel driveways for elders in need. Scott made sure they knew how grateful he was.