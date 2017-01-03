Some Spokane runners brave icy temperatures - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Some Spokane runners brave icy temperatures

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It’s hard to believe that some people would brave these chilling temperatures to go for a run, but there are ways to stay safe.

Dominic Bartoletta is an avid runner who doesn’t let the weather deter him.

He has special grips on his shoes, called Yaktrax, that help him avoid slipping on the ice. He’s also wearing multiple breathable layers so the sweat doesn’t make him colder..

“As long as you’re moving, you’re fine. Maybe don’t run too far from your house if you don’t think you’ll be able to make it back, but once you’re moving, you’re sweating and you’re totally fine,” he says.

Bartoletta is even going for a run Tuesday with a group.

Doctors do say that if you do decide to exercise outside in the cold, be safe. Warm up inside for 10-15 minutes before you go outdoors, and also breathe through your nose while running.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:59:30 GMT

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    >>

  • Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership

    Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-07-08 02:23:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true. 

    >>

  • Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear

    Sheriff's Office looking for missing 73-year-old man after wife reports he and motorhome disappear

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:20:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.  Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 73-year-old man who was reported missing by his wife Thursday morning.  Deputies say George Williams' wife told them he left their home on North Wall, just north of Country Homes Blvd., on July 6 and hasn't been seen since. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th

    Friday, July 7 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-07 21:34:44 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, July 7th.

    >>

  • City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown

    City of Cheney issues mandatory lawn irrigation shutdown

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-07-08 03:13:56 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs. 

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - The City of Cheney is enacting a mandatory shutdown of residents and businesses watering their lawns. On June 30, the City of Cheney lost one of its largest production wells due to mechanical failure. Since then, the City's water reservoirs have been reduced to critically low levels. Because of this, there has been an immediate lawn watering shutdown to replenish the reservoirs. 

    >>

  • Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership

    Man uses false documents to get veteran discount at Spokane car dealership

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:23 PM EDT2017-07-08 02:23:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We recently received a news tip that a local man is posing as a veteran by using a false story to get discounts at local car dealerships. The man claims he was in a helicopter crash, honorably discharged, and now has a small source of income. The problem is, it may not be true. 

    >>
    •   