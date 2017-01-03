Some Spokane runners brave icy temperatures

It’s hard to believe that some people would brave these chilling temperatures to go for a run, but there are ways to stay safe.

Dominic Bartoletta is an avid runner who doesn’t let the weather deter him.

He has special grips on his shoes, called Yaktrax, that help him avoid slipping on the ice. He’s also wearing multiple breathable layers so the sweat doesn’t make him colder..

“As long as you’re moving, you’re fine. Maybe don’t run too far from your house if you don’t think you’ll be able to make it back, but once you’re moving, you’re sweating and you’re totally fine,” he says.

Bartoletta is even going for a run Tuesday with a group.

Doctors do say that if you do decide to exercise outside in the cold, be safe. Warm up inside for 10-15 minutes before you go outdoors, and also breathe through your nose while running.