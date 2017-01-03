Warning to Parents: Dresser tips over on twin boys

KHQ.COM - A Utah mom is warning parents to secure their heavy furniture to the wall after a dresser tipped over on her twin boys. It was all captured on the family nanny cam. We want to warn you, this video may be hard to watch. In the video you see the boys climbing up the dresser on the pulled out drawers when all of a sudden, it tips over, pinning one boy underneath. The other twin somehow was able to push the dresser off of his brother.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, one child dies every two weeks due to falling furniture, TVs or appliances. Of those deaths, 8% are between ages 0-1, 27% are between ages 1-2, 24% are between ages 2-3, 29% are between ages 3-5 and 10% are between 5-9 years old.