Spokane Fire stresses importance of smoke detectors and closing bedroom doors after house fire

Hard to see here, but Spokane Fire Dept. says there was damage from smoke and flames to this north Spokane home in an early house fire. pic.twitter.com/uXVg6Rc0S9 — Liz Burch (@KHQLiz) January 3, 2017

KHQ.COM - The Spokane Fire Department is stressing the importance of functioning smoke detectors and fire safety after they say an early morning house fire in NE Spokane could have ended in tragedy because the home did not have working smoke alarms.



The fire broke out in the 1600 block E. Nebraska Ave early Tuesday morning. When fire crews arrived on scene they said there was a significant amount of smoke coming from the home and say the two people living in the home had already escaped.



The people living in the home are lucky to have escaped uninjured as the smoke detectors were not working at the time of the fire. They say they woke up to the smell of smoke. Their home has significant damage inside from fire, heat and smoke and the cause is still under investigation.

The Spokane Department would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of properly functioning and maintained smoke detectors. Along with keeping a supply of fresh batteries on hand for your smoke detectors, the batteries should be changed semiannually at daylight savings time and tested monthly. Were it not for the occupants sleeping in a bedroom with a closed door and awakening to the smell of smoke from the fire, there could have been a much more tragic outcome to this fire.