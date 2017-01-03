Caught on Camera: Truck driver ninja kicks motorcyclist after stealing cell phone

KHQ.COM - A truck driver in China decided certainly proved he was the wrong person to mess with after getting his cell phone stolen by a thief trying to make a getaway on a motorcycle.

The truck driver took things into his own hands with some pretty impressive ninja moves. It all started when a motorcyclist stole his cell phone and it was all caught on video. The footage shows the thief thinking he's making a clean getaway on his motorcycle but instead, the truck driver stands in the middle of the road with the motorcyclist driving right towards him. Right as he's about to get run over, he jumps in the air and ninja kicks the driver in the head.



In case you were wondering, the truck driver got his cell phone back.