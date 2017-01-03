Spokane Valley murderer and death row inmate dies in prison

KHQ.COM - Dwayne A. Woods, a convicted murderer and one of nine inmates on death row in Washington state, has died of cardiac arrest, according to the Department of Corrections. An autopsy is supposed to be scheduled.



Woods was sentenced to death 20 years ago after being convicted in 1997 on two counts of aggravated first-degree murder for beating to death two women, Telisha Shaver, 22, and Jade Moore, 18, in a Spokane Valley home with an aluminum baseball bat.



No execution date had been set for Woods.