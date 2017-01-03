PHOTOS: Jewelry and gemstones stolen from Spokane Valley shop

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS

Irv's Jewelry, Rocks and Gifts has been in business in Spokane Valley for years, and at the end of their 41st year in business, someone broke into the shop and made off with valuable gemstones and pieces of jewelry. Now, Irv's is hoping you might be able to help them track them down.

"Although we had a terrific year, 2016 unfortunately, ended on a rather sour note for us as our store was burglarized the day after Christmas," the shop posted on Facebook Monday. "We lost a lot of valuable gemstones and jewelry, but nevertheless are determined to carry on business as usual during the new year and very grateful no one was injured."

Owners Liz and Dave Fletcher are asking anyone who sees any of the items in the slideshow to give them a call at (509) 924-5464.