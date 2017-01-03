Post Falls Police Officer remains employed after DUI

Officer Brenda Knight with the Post Falls Police Department is still facing charges of a DUI from November but remains on staff.

According to Post Falls Police Department, “she is not on duty but remains employed.”

At the time of the incident we spoke with Detective Dennis Stinebaugh with the Kootenai County Sherrif’s Office who confirmed the crash at Boekel Rd. and Forestdale near Rathdrum, ID. Knight had a blood alcohol level of over .20.