Suspected car prowlers arrested after video shows them using stolen credit cards in Post Falls

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office quickly apprehended two men suspected of breaking into cars of cross country skiers in the 4th of July Pass Recreation Area.

Victims reported multiple windows were broken while they were out skiing in the area on December 31, 2016. Several items including backpacks and credit cards were stolen from the cars. One victim told deputies her card had recently been used at the Walmart and Cabela's in Post Falls. Deputies checked out video from both locations of the suspects using the stolen cards and identified 32-year-old Jacob Shields of Rathdrum as a possible suspect.

Deputies went to Shields' house and found the stolen backpacks in his truck. After interviewing Shields, deputies also identified 35-year-old Justin Radford of Spokane Valley as a second suspect.

Shields was arrested for an outstanding theft warrant and was also charged with two counts of burglary, possession of stolen financial transaction cards, and criminal use of financial transaction cards. Burglary, malicious injury to property, grand theft, and criminal use of financial transaction cards charges have been requested for Radford.

The Sheriff's Office wants to remind you to not leave valuable property in their cars and to keep personal information such as identification and credit cards on your person.