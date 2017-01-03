Bloomsday 2017 registration is now OPEN; Register early and you could win an Apple Watch or GoPro!

The recent blast of snow might be a recipe for runners. Bloomsday 2017 registration is off and running and the winter weather might help registration numbers. Race Director Don Kardong says "some of our highest entry totals in years when we've had the worst winters."

Will all of the snow on the ground, it's hard to imagine running 7 1/2 miles on a perfect Spokane Spring day, but there are just about four months to go before Bloomsday and if you enter before February 12, you have a chance to win either an Apple Watch Series 2 aluminum with sport band OR a GoPro HERO5 Black camera!

Everyone who enters Bloomsday online through February 12th will be automatically entered in the Apple® Watch and GoPro® drawing. The early bird drawing has been going on for many years, but this is the first time winners will be able to choose between two different items.

You will also have the opportunity to add a donation to World Relief Spokane, which has been selected as Bloomsday’s official charity for 2017. World Relief Spokane helps the refugee population who have fled persecution and violence and have been resettled in Spokane by the U.S. Refugee Program.

"Like those who gather for Bloomsday, these are runners of a sort, but they have not run for fun nor fitness nor competition. They have run for their lives," said Lilac Bloomsday Association President Mark Starr. "By adding a donation to your Bloomsday entry, you partner with World Relief Spokane to see this vulnerable population transformed economically, socially and spiritually."

Full Bloomsday details will be released at the official kick-off February 28th, at which time printed entry forms will be available at locations throughout the Inland Northwest.

The 41st Bloomsday will be Sunday, May 7, 2017. Nearly 1,500 people have already registered, so get moving!



