Man robs two Spokane credit unions back to back

Spokane police are looking for a man they say robbed two credit unions within minutes of each other in north Spokane.

On Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m., police responded to the Alaska Credit Union inside Safeway at 933 E. Mission. The man handed the bank employee a note saying he had a weapon, but no weapon was displayed. He left the credit union with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While officers were investigating that robbery, another bank robbery happened at another Alaska Credit Union. This was also inside a Safeway, located in the Shadle center at 2507 W Wellesley. During the robbery the man again handed over a note to the teller saying he had a weapon, but didn't display one, then left with cash.

After reviewing video from both incidents, police believe that the same man was responsible for both robberies. They have released a photo of the man caught on surveillance video. Major crimes detectives are investigating the incident.

Police ask that if you have any information or if you recognize the man, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.