Mad Minute stories for January 3, 2017

Nearly century-old streetcar tickets found in NYC firehouse

NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City firefighter has made an unusual discovery, unearthing two nearly 100-year-old tickets for the city's long-defunct streetcar line at a firehouse in Manhattan.

WNBC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hNbW8D ) the unidentified firefighter was searching for materials in the basement of Engine 7/Ladder 1 in the Tribeca area when he found an old tin cup containing two paper tickets dated Friday, Sept. 14, 1917.

The tickets are for the Eighth Avenue streetcar line, which opened in 1852 and was operated by the old New York Railways Co. The city replaced its streetcars with a bus system in 1936.

The firefighter who found the tickets says the firehouse's basement is also home to company journals that are almost 100 years old.

Man Locks Himself In Own Home

PASCO, WA -- Officers were sent to an apartment complex near 4th and Lewis St in Pasco when a caller told them his neighbor was pounding on the walls.. They arrived and found that the resident had somehow managed to lock himself in his apartment, telling them he had been locked inside for about 3 days.

After getting the door open, officers gave the resident some instruction on how to work the locks and such at his house.

Akron home sells for $1 under Ohio's new public auction law

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- A vacant 92-year-old bungalow in Akron sold at a sheriff's sale last month for just $1, a price made possible by a revision of Ohio law governing public auctions last year.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2ixmPKb ) the home is the first to sell so cheaply in Summit County since the passing of House Bill 390 last summer.

Under the new law, vacant homes can now be sold for less than two-thirds of their appraised value at public auctions across Ohio. The "fast-track foreclosure bill" also decreases the time abandoned properties are wrapped up in foreclosure suits to as little as six months, before they can attract a criminal element or deteriorate further.

Records show that no one challenged Citizens Bank's winning $1 bid.

Police Use Song top Get People to Clear Cars

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Police in Bangor, Maine, are making use of a 1970s progressive rock hit by Manfred Mann's Earth Band to encourage people to clear the snow off their cars before driving.

Sgt. Tim Cotton posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the group's song "Blinded By The Light" can serve as a reminder of how dangerous it is to drive with vision obscured by snow.

He says he thought of re-naming the song "Blinded By The White" to make the point. He says it's a "crude attempt to connect the rock 'n' roll classic to one of our local problems."

Bruce Springsteen originally wrote and recorded "Blinded By The Light" for a 1973 record. Manfred Mann covered it in 1977, and their version was a worldwide hit that became a radio staple.

WESLACO, Texas --- After being hit in the head with a bullet shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve, state Rep. Armando Martinez plans to file legislation aimed at reducing or preventing celebratory gun firings.

"If my legislation could help save a life, you know, then definitely that’s what we’re gonna be looking at doing,” the Weslaco Democrat said Monday in a phone interview from the Valley Baptist Medical Center shortly before he was released.

What exactly that legislation will look like is unclear, but it would possibly work to regulate or prevent celebratory gunfire, he said. The next legislative session starts on Jan. 10.

“Something dealing with celebratory gunfire, definitely,” Martinez said. “But I need to talk to our sheriff’s department and maybe our (district attorney) and see exactly what type of ideas they have as well, so that way we can get an idea of how we’re going to do it and propose it.”

Jewel Thieves complete heist while ball drops

NEW YORK, New York ---- Surveillance video shows two of the crooks pounding their way to wealth, armed with a hammer and a crowbar. they worked for about 10 seconds that is until they noticed the camera - then, it was lights out.

As more than a million packed into times square under the watchful eye of 7,000 police officers, as america watched mariah carey's on-air misfortune, just a few blocks away in a nondescript office building, police say three guys got away with a fortune.

The ultimate new year's eve diversion provided cover for an epic heist at 12:01 a.m. in the offices of high-end jewelry designer gregg ruth, whose website offers rings costing as much as 62 thousand dollars.

Getting in seems to have been the hardest part for the suspects, because after they busted their way into the offices, the crooks seemed to have had free run of two different safes.

Law enforcement sources say cops found no sign of forced entry in the sage doors themselves, and say the thieves grabbed handfuls of loot, making off with an estimated $6 million worth of jewels. they then fled the building down the fire stairs

BRAZIL PRISON KILLINGS

At least 60 inmates killed in prison riot in northern Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Brazilian state authorities say at least 60 inmates have died during a prison riot in the northern state of Amazonas.

State public security secretary Sergio Fontes says it's the biggest prison massacre in the state's history. And an unconfirmed number of inmates also escaped during the riot that extended from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

Two of the biggest crime gangs of Brazil began fighting last year over control of several prisons and authorities in Amazonas believe that's the reason behind the first riot of 2017.

Fontes says the inmates made few demands to end the riot, which hints at a killing spree organized by members of a local gang against those of another that is based in Sao Paulo.

Since the escape a pair of the inmates have posted selfies gloating about the escape.

Baggage Handler Locked In Baggage Hold During Flight

A baggage handler spent a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to northern Virginia locked inside the plane’s cargo hold Sunday afternoon.

At some point during United Express Flight 6060, authorities learned a man was locked in the baggage compartment, so Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue crews met the small jet when it arrived at Dulles International Airport at 4:16 p.m. after an hour-and-22-minute flight.

"It's going to be an apparent baggage handler that got locked in the baggage compartment," the dispatch call said. "It's going to be in the rear cargo area. Should have been pressurized. Unknown injuries at this time."

When he arrived, the man appeared to be OK and refused medical treatment.

The man wore a Charlotte baggage handler’s uniform and had identification from baggage handling vendor G2 Secure Staff, but he said he left his airport ID in his locker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, prompting a security concern. Police wanted to make sure the man really was a baggage handler and not a stowaway.

“We're going to work it as a security incident until we can get some confirmation that he is who is even though he's in trade dress for a ramp worker in Charlotte,” someone said on emergency dispatch. “The flight crew doesn't remember seeing him or anything like that.”

United Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement Monday.

“Once at the gate, an employee of the airline's ground handling vendor was found unharmed in the aircraft's cargo hold,” the statement said. “We are looking into what happened.”

News4 emailed G2 Secure Staff for comment and is waiting for a reply.

It’s unclear how the baggage handler became locked in the baggage compartment or how his presence there was discovered.