Woman charged with vehicular homicide in death of cyclist appears in court

A woman facing a vehicular homicide charge made her first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. Melissa Paul, 27, is accused of driving intoxicated on Sunday morning. Troopers said she hit and killed a man riding his bike. The crash happened near Airway Heights on Highway 2 and Flint.

"He was not in the roadway when he was struck," said Trooper Jeff Sevigney of the victim.

Court documents show the man who lost his life, Ty Olds, was riding his bike along the shoulder of the highway when he was struck from behind. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Documents show troopers estimate Paul was "six to eight feet" onto the shoulder when the crash occurred.

During her first court appearance, the defense pointed out Paul has no criminal history. The defense told the judge Paul is a lifelong Spokane resident.

"Her mother lives here, she has a four-year-old daughter, and she's in school," the defense said in court.

Paul's BAC was .067 following a preliminary breath test. A warrant for her blood was also issued. Troopers said it doesn't matter that her BAC was below .08 if she showed signs of impairment.

Paul's bail was set at $150,000. Drugs were also found in her car. Records show her boyfriend Stephan A. Goodwin was also arrested for drug related charges.