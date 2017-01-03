Bozeman man says he killed wife with cast iron frying pan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bozeman man says he killed wife with cast iron frying pan

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN, Mont. -

A Bozeman man is charged with deliberate homicide after confessing to killing his wife by hitting her on the head with a cast iron frying pan during a drunken argument after a New Year's Eve party.
    
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports bail was set at $750,000 for 32-year-old Jake William Collins, who made an initial appearance in Justice Court Tuesday. He is charged in the Jan. 1 death of 32-year-old Crystal Collins
    
Crystal Collins' mother had reported her missing on Monday.
    
Court records say deputies twice interviewed Jake Collins on Monday, the second time obtaining the confession and information about the location of Crystal Collins' body.
    
Defense attorney Nick Miller had asked for Collins' bail to be set at $85,000, citing his ties to the community.
    
___
    
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane woman claims man let air out of her tires in parking lot

    Spokane woman claims man let air out of her tires in parking lot

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:05:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after a panhandler took matters into his own hands  when she did not give him gas money. Pam says she was at the Winco near Jay and North Dakota St stocking up on groceries for the week and what happened next had her checking her front tire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after a panhandler took matters into his own hands  when she did not give him gas money. Pam says she was at the Winco near Jay and North Dakota St stocking up on groceries for the week and what happened next had her checking her front tire.

    >>

  • Friends and family of missing Idaho boater continue search

    Friends and family of missing Idaho boater continue search

    Saturday, July 8 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-07-09 01:05:03 GMT

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - It's been six days since a 67-year-old man went missing while boating on Lake Pend Oreille. Friends of that man are continuing the search over the weekend. Friends of John Key gathered in Bayview, Idaho, Saturday morning to continue searching for him. "Somewhere around 12 boats are out there right this moment searching for him," said Key's friend Chris Gormsen.

    >>

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - It's been six days since a 67-year-old man went missing while boating on Lake Pend Oreille. Friends of that man are continuing the search over the weekend. Friends of John Key gathered in Bayview, Idaho, Saturday morning to continue searching for him. "Somewhere around 12 boats are out there right this moment searching for him," said Key's friend Chris Gormsen.

    >>

  • Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death

    Prosecutors charge husband in Spokane Valley shooting death

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-07-08 18:24:08 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife. More than a year ago, former Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Dwayne Thurman said he was cleaning a gun when it went off accidentally and killed his wife Brenda in their Spokane Valley home. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane woman claims man let air out of her tires in parking lot

    Spokane woman claims man let air out of her tires in parking lot

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:05:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after a panhandler took matters into his own hands  when she did not give him gas money. Pam says she was at the Winco near Jay and North Dakota St stocking up on groceries for the week and what happened next had her checking her front tire.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after a panhandler took matters into his own hands  when she did not give him gas money. Pam says she was at the Winco near Jay and North Dakota St stocking up on groceries for the week and what happened next had her checking her front tire.

    >>

  • Friends and family of missing Idaho boater continue search

    Friends and family of missing Idaho boater continue search

    Saturday, July 8 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-07-09 01:05:03 GMT

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - It's been six days since a 67-year-old man went missing while boating on Lake Pend Oreille. Friends of that man are continuing the search over the weekend. Friends of John Key gathered in Bayview, Idaho, Saturday morning to continue searching for him. "Somewhere around 12 boats are out there right this moment searching for him," said Key's friend Chris Gormsen.

    >>

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - It's been six days since a 67-year-old man went missing while boating on Lake Pend Oreille. Friends of that man are continuing the search over the weekend. Friends of John Key gathered in Bayview, Idaho, Saturday morning to continue searching for him. "Somewhere around 12 boats are out there right this moment searching for him," said Key's friend Chris Gormsen.

    >>

  • 17-year-old arrested in shooting of Pasco man

    17-year-old arrested in shooting of Pasco man

    Saturday, July 8 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-07-09 00:31:34 GMT

    PASCO, Wash. (AP) - Pasco Police say a 17-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting of a 51-year-old man driving an SUV last week. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. The initial investigation found a 51-year-old man with two gunshot wounds near N. 14th Avenue and W. Lewis Street in Pasco. Police believe the man was driving his car with another person when he was shot.

    >>

    PASCO, Wash. (AP) - Pasco Police say a 17-year-old suspect is in custody for the shooting of a 51-year-old man driving an SUV last week. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. The initial investigation found a 51-year-old man with two gunshot wounds near N. 14th Avenue and W. Lewis Street in Pasco. Police believe the man was driving his car with another person when he was shot.

    >>
    •   