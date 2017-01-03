Bozeman man says he killed wife with cast iron frying pan

A Bozeman man is charged with deliberate homicide after confessing to killing his wife by hitting her on the head with a cast iron frying pan during a drunken argument after a New Year's Eve party.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports bail was set at $750,000 for 32-year-old Jake William Collins, who made an initial appearance in Justice Court Tuesday. He is charged in the Jan. 1 death of 32-year-old Crystal Collins



Crystal Collins' mother had reported her missing on Monday.



Court records say deputies twice interviewed Jake Collins on Monday, the second time obtaining the confession and information about the location of Crystal Collins' body.



Defense attorney Nick Miller had asked for Collins' bail to be set at $85,000, citing his ties to the community.



Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

