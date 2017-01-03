Spokane may have only been bank robber's latest stop

Spokane police say they are looking for a man who robbed two credit unions inside Safeway stores Tuesday morning. The man reportedly passed tellers notes saying he had a gun and then made off with undisclosed amounts of cash around 11 a.m. But it looks like Spokane may have been just the latest stop for a serial robber.

The FBI is also searching for a man about 50 to 60 years old with grey facial hair who was seen robbing three US Bank locations inside Smith's Grocery stores in West Jordan and West Valley City, Utah, last month.

According to the FBI's wanted poster, on December 27, 2016, a white man entered the US Bank inside Smith's Grocery store in West Jordan and passed a note demanding cash and threatened violence. He also showed the teller a black handgun in his waistband. Also on December 27, the man entered the US Bank inside another Smith's Grocery in West Jordan. He handed that teller a grocery bag and a note demanding money. He showed the gun in his waistband again. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The FBI says the same man entered third US Bank inside a Smith's grocery in West Valley City, Utah, on December 19. He passed a note demanding money and showed the teller a gun in his waistband.

Photos released by the FBI show an older man in a grey zip-up hooded jacket similar to the one worn by the man in the Spokane incidents Tuesday. He is also wearing a beanie over a baseball cap in all four photos released.

Spokane Police say in the two credit union robberies, the man did not show tellers a gun

Police won't comment as to whether the incidents in Utah and Spokane are related.