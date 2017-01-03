Mother concerned about unshoveled sidewalks - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mother concerned about unshoveled sidewalks

SPOKANE, Wash. -

It’s a question the KHQ newsroom has been getting a lot lately – who has to shovel sidewalks?

One Spokane mom says she’s afraid someone is going to get hurt.

“It's an icy walk for us,” Kristin Herrmann says.

That’s because she walks her daughter to school every day. And there’s one intersection where she insists on holding her 11-year-old daughter’s hand.

“It's just a sheet of ice right now,” she says. “Kids walk on it and they fall. It's right on Nevada. It's busy.”

It’s outside of the 7-Eleven on Empire and Nevada. Kristin just wants to know who’s responsible for shoveling it.

The city of Spokane says it’s all private property over there, which means the businesses are responsible for shoveling those sidewalks. Those same rules apply to homeowners. If you don’t shovel your sidewalks, you could get reported to Code Enforcement.

Herrmann just hopes that people will get the message.

“It's easier for the kids. It's safer for the kids,” she says.

KHQ did speak with the owner of that 7-Eleven and he says the plows pushed the snow back on the sidewalk and they will be taking care of it. 

    •   