Overturned semi truck closes Colorado highway

An overturned semi truck has Interstate 70 closed in both directions about 4 miles east of the small town of Silverthorne, Colorado, Tuesday night.

State patrol troopers say the semi was traveling westbound and missed the runway truck ramp. The truck overturned and lost its load of large pipe. The pipe traveled into the eastbound lanes where several vehicles were hit, but no injuries were reported. Colorado Department of Transportation, local law enforcement and emergency crews were on scene Tuesday night.

The closure is expected to last several hours. There is no alternate route available and no estimated time for reopening of the highway.