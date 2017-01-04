Former SPD chief Anne Kirkpatrick to take chief job in Oakland

Multiple sources are reporting that former Spokane Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick has been picked by Mayor Libby Schaaf to be police chief in Oakland, California.

Kirkpatrick would be the first female police chief in the city's history. Her most recent position was leading organizational development with the Chicago Police Department. She was a finalist for chief in Chicago but didn't get the job.

She is relocating from Chicago to Oakland.

Kirkpatrick was chief in Spokane from 2006 to 2011.

Mayor Schaaf plans to make the official announcement Wednesday morning.