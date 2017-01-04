WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Wind chill temps could reach -20° in some spots!

Today: Bundle up as you head outside this morning, wind chill temps as cold as -20° in some spots! At least it's going to be sunny? High temps in the teens this afternoon.

Tonight: Temperatures will again approach dangerous levels, possibly falling below zero into Thursday morning.

Satellite & Radar: Arctic air continues to invade the Pacific Northwest, keeping temperatures abnormally cold through the rest of the week. The arctic air is dry however, so the rest of the week will be cold and dry.

7 Day Forecast: After Thursday our cold and dry pattern does start to shift a little bit, as our airflow turns from the NE to the SW. This will bring gradually warmer temperatures into the weekend, eventually reaching the freezing mark by Saturday and Sunday. The warmer air will also bring our next chance at snow as moisture moves in Saturday night/Sunday. It's a classic "would you rather?" Would you rather extremely cold but sunny? Or warmer temperatures and more snow?

