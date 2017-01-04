Idaho man faces charges for beating debtor, leaving him naked

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Ada County magistrate judge has found probable cause to prosecute a Boise man who is accused of abducting a man who owed him money, beating him and leaving him on the side of the road in freezing temperatures wearing nothing but socks.



The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2iI78mg ) that Magistrate James Cawthon found probable cause to prosecute 46-year-old Clifford Cole for aggravated battery, robbery and first-degree kidnapping and scheduled Cole to appear of arraignment on Jan. 23.



Cole is accused of abducting a 29-year-old victim over a $155 drug debt on Dec. 16, beating the man with a handgun and leaving the victim naked in the cold.



Cole is being held in the Ada County Jail on $500,000 bail.



