TRENDING: Michigan father charges own daughter with fraud

By Krista Nagle, KHQ Local News



A Michigan man was informed by his bank on Sunday there was fraudulent activity on his bank account. The charge was made by his 18-year-old daughter when she purchased a $1200 plane ticket to Germany to visit her boyfriend.

Before the plane could take off authorities were called to Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan to remove the teen from the plane. She was then released to the custody of her parents. Kevin Dunklow, the Traverse city police captain was told the parents will be pressing charges for credit card fraud.