Another bank robbery in north Spokane

Another bank robbery in north SpokanePosted: Updated:
WATCH: Video of Trump retrieving Marine's hat goes viral
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is back in the United States following the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The president landed at Andrews Air Force Base before jumping on Marine One and heading to the White House Saturday night. But a moment between the president and a Marine standing guard outside Marine One has lit up the Internet overnight.>>
1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party
CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.>>
Woman arrested for leaving child in hot car says squad car is 'too hot'
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - A woman is facing charges after police say she left her 5-year-old child in a 107-degree car for 30 minutes to go shopping. When police arrived and arrested the woman, she reportedly told them it was too hot in the back of the cruiser and to turn the air conditioning up.>>
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.>>
Giant snake caught on camera in central Florida
BARTOW, Fla. - A massive rattlesnake was recently caught on camera in central Florida. Cathy Terry snapped the photo of the snake from the safety of her truck in Bartow, Florida. She described the snake as a huge, fat eastern diamondback rattlesnake, and said it slithered across the road right in front of her.>>
Spokane woman claims man let air out of her tires in parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is speaking out after a panhandler took matters into his own hands when she did not give him gas money. Pam says she was at the Winco near Jay and North Dakota St stocking up on groceries for the week and what happened next had her checking her front tire.>>
Spokane woman gets two wedding dresses stolen in break-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is heartbroken after finding out that someone broke into her home and stole her wedding dress. This happened in the Shadle neighborhood while the woman was out of town. Megan Martens-Haworth has since installed security cameras. Someone busted down her door, and ransacked her home. They stole a lot of items, like jewelry and a safe, but the most heartbreaking for her was when she discovered a garment bag was missing.>>
Hiking in the Inland Northwest? Be bear aware
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued a warning for everyone who is thinking of hitting the trails this summer to be bear aware. This comes after two different bear encounters, and this warning can be applied all over the Inland Northwest. Liberty Lake has a sign up at the county park saying that there was a bear sighting on June 22 on the Edith Hansen trail.>>
One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage
VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.>>
Evacuation orders in place for wildfire burning in Grant County wildlife refuge
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports level 3 evacuations are in place because of a large wildfire burning in the Upper Goose Lake recreation area north of Othello. Level 3 evacuations mean leave immediately.>>
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.>>
2 GOP senators suggest bill to repeal health care law 'dead'
WASHINGTON (AP) - The initial GOP bill to repeal and replace the nation's health law is probably "dead" and President Donald Trump's proposal to just repeal it appears to be a "non-starter. That's what two Republican senators are indicating Sunday as their party scrambled to salvage faltering legislation.>>
Report: Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about Clinton
WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign. A New York Times report Sunday citing advisers to the White House and other people familiar with the gathering says Trump Jr. agreed to the meeting after being promised information damaging to Hillary Clinton.>>
New area code for Idaho means 10-digit dialing
COEUR D'ALENE (AP) - Idaho residents soon will have to enter an area code to call other people in the state. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that starting in August, Idaho telephone customers must start punching in 10 digits to make a call. Anyone who gets a new phone number after Sept. 5 will be assigned the new area code 986.>>
Police investigating death at Al's Motel in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were on scene at Al's Motel in Spokane investigating a death Sunday. Officers were at the motel in the area of Division and Mission investigating an unattended death. Police say they are investigating the death as they would any other, and that the death is suspicious in nature.>>
Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to "crunching sound"
WARD, Colo. (AP) - Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill says the 19-year-old woke up at around 4 a.m. Sunday to a "crunching sound" with his head inside the mouth of the bear, which was trying to pull him out of his sleeping bag.>>
