Another bank robbery in north Spokane

Spokane Police are investigating another bank robbery that happened at a bank inside a grocery store.

On Tuesday, a man robbed two banks inside Safeway grocery stores within minutes of each other . Wednesday morning, the US Bank inside the Safeway on the Newport Highway was robbed.

At this time, it is unknown if it was the same suspect from Tuesday's robberies, but SPD says there are "two scenes" related to Wednesday morning's robbery.

KHQ's Katie Chen is on scene gathering additional details and we will update this story as soon as new information becomes available.

According to the FBI's wanted poster, on December 27, 2016, a white man entered the US Bank inside Smith's Grocery store in West Jordan and passed a note demanding cash and threatened violence. He also showed the teller a black handgun in his waistband. Also on December 27, the man entered the US Bank inside another Smith's Grocery in West Jordan. He handed that teller a grocery bag and a note demanding money. He showed the gun in his waistband again. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The FBI says the same man entered third US Bank inside a Smith's grocery in West Valley City, Utah, on December 19. He passed a note demanding money and showed the teller a gun in his waistband.

Photos released by the FBI show an older man in a grey zip-up hooded jacket similar to the one worn by the man in the Spokane incidents Tuesday. He is also wearing a beanie over a baseball cap in all four photos released.