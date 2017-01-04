State regulators endorse Kaiser acquisition of Group Health

State regulators have endorsed the acquisition of Washington's Group Health Cooperative by California-based Kaiser Permanente.



The Seattle Times reports that a number of regulators endorsed the deal at a hearing before Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, who has final say on the proposal.



The Office of Insurance is required to assess whether such an acquisition would have a negative impact on competition and consumer choice.



In written testimony Tuesday, the state's chief reviewer Ronald Pastuch said the deal would not lessen competition in the state or be hazardous to the public.



___



Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)