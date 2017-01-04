Websites try to cash in on inauguration tickets

Congress has distributed free tickets for Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, but some people are trying to turn them into cash.



Websites including Craigslist and GreatSeats.com have tickets to the swearing-in on sale for $490 or more.



That's not OK with the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, which gave inaugural tickets to congressional offices for free distribution to the public.



Laura Condeluci, communication director for the joint committee, said Wednesday the panel is working with sites like eBay and StubHub to prevent such sales, as it has done in the past.



Condeluci says, "Tickets to view the swearing-in of our next president are meant to be free, and it should remain that way."



There didn't appear to be any tickets to the swearing-in available on eBay or StubHub.