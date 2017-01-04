Deputies searching for person of interest in several Hauser Lake thefts

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying a person of interest in several fraud and theft cases.

Deputies are investigating a series of thefts in the Hauser Lake area. The woman is believed to be responsible for attempting to pass stolen checks at various places around Kootenai County. The checks are said to be stolen from mailboxes in the Hauser area.

Authorities say the woman may be travelling with an unknown number of companions. They are also seeking information in regards to the identity of another woman who entered a Bank of America on Henry St. in Post Falls and attempted to cash a fraudulent check on Wednesday. That woman is described as heavy set with red hair.

Anyone with info is asked to contact Det. R. Bobier at (208) 446-1367