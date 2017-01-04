2 children safe after falling through ice in Lynnwood

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says two children are safe after falling through thin ice on Lake Serene in Lynnwood.



Spokeswoman Shari Ireton says the report came in just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, and rescuers with Snohomish Fire District 1 managed to reach the children.



No further details were immediately available.



Authorities have been warning people to stay off the thin ice that has developed on some lakes as temperatures have fallen.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)