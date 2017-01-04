Spokane County Libraries ‘Engage’ Readers With New Magazine (spo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPONSORED CONTENT

Spokane County Libraries ‘Engage’ Readers With New Magazine (sponsored)

Updated:
by Dave Cotton, C2 Connections Digital Marketing
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • Also on KHQ.comMore>>

  • Local Biz Buzz

    Local Biz Buzz

    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>
    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>

The Spokane County Library District introduces Engage, a new magazine packed with information about events, workshops and programs at the library. You can pick up Engage at any of the county libraries or view it online at www.scld.org. Just like all of the library’s events and programs, the magazine is free.

When you open the pages of Engage, you’ll find classes, performances, and information for everyone: kids, tweens, and teens, families, adults, business owners, job hunters, those who want to give back to the community, and those who seek answers to questions. Engage is published three times per year, covering 4 months of programs and events in each issue.

Engage magazine

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane woman gets two wedding dresses stolen in break-in

    Spokane woman gets two wedding dresses stolen in break-in

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:04:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is heartbroken after finding out that someone broke into her home and stole her wedding dress. This happened in the Shadle neighborhood while the woman was out of town. Megan Martens-Haworth has since installed security cameras. Someone busted down her door, and ransacked her home. They stole a lot of items, like jewelry and a safe, but the most heartbreaking for her was when she discovered a garment bag was missing.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is heartbroken after finding out that someone broke into her home and stole her wedding dress. This happened in the Shadle neighborhood while the woman was out of town. Megan Martens-Haworth has since installed security cameras. Someone busted down her door, and ransacked her home. They stole a lot of items, like jewelry and a safe, but the most heartbreaking for her was when she discovered a garment bag was missing.

    >>

  • Hiking in the Inland Northwest? Be bear aware

    Hiking in the Inland Northwest? Be bear aware

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:01:29 GMT

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued a warning for everyone who is thinking of hitting the trails this summer to be bear aware. This comes after two different bear encounters, and this warning can be applied all over the Inland Northwest. Liberty Lake has a sign up at the county park saying that there was a bear sighting on June 22 on the Edith Hansen trail.

    >>

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued a warning for everyone who is thinking of hitting the trails this summer to be bear aware. This comes after two different bear encounters, and this warning can be applied all over the Inland Northwest. Liberty Lake has a sign up at the county park saying that there was a bear sighting on June 22 on the Edith Hansen trail.

    >>

  • One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage

    One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage

    Sunday, July 9 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-10 01:58:28 GMT

    VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.

    >>

    VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.

    >>
    •   