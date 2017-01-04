Tenant comes home from vacation to find burglar thawing turkey i - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Tenant comes home from vacation to find burglar thawing turkey in kitchen

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Most burglars are in and out within minutes, but not a recent accused crook at a downtown apartment complex. Court documents show she stayed for days, even redecorating and bringing in groceries.

"I can't make that up," the victim Eric Kobe said. "I can't even dream that."

Kobe had been out of the area for the holidays. He said when he came home, he knew instantly something was very wrong. Lights and his heat were on. Female clothing and make-up were scattered throughout his place.

"I walk in my furniture is rearranged," he said. "It looked like someone had a New Year's party. They drank all my wine and liquor. It was great. Great for them."

Police came out and told Kobe there was no sign of forced entry. He said it was obvious the suspect was using a key. He had never given anyone an extra key and was baffled that she had one.

"It was just beyond me," he said.

Kobe said he was so uncomfortable by the fact that someone had such easy access to his apartment that he decided to stay somewhere else for the night. Within hours, his on-site manager called telling him someone was back inside. Police were called back to the scene, and knocked on his door.

"A lady peeks out and said 'what are you doing here, I'm just house sitting for my friend,'" Kobe said.

But that was clearly not accurate according  the victim. Jessica Mullins, 31, was taken to jail moments later. That's when Kobe was cleared to go back inside and see just what else she had been up to.

"I go in the bathroom and she had filled the sink up," he said. "She was thawing a turkey in my bathroom sink."

Court documents show Mullins was found with a key that allowed her to get into Kobe's unit. Court documents show the downtown complex does not change the locks in between tenants, but when reporter Hayley Guenthner called the on-site manager, he told her they do. 

