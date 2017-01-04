Flu reaches epidemic in Washington

The holiday season is well behind us, and with it goes any illusions that the flu won't hit hard this year. But that’s not necessarily the case.

Seattle health officials say nine people have died of the flu so far, four of them in the past week.

The Washington State Department of Health says the flu is now at epidemic levels and is still ramping up.

But the Spokane Regional Health District says we're not seeing the same kind of spike.

That could be because the board of directors passed a recommendation that all healthcare providers must get their flue shot or wear a mask.

Doctors recommend you get a flu shot, but the best advice is to wash your hands often and try to avoid being around sick people.

Doctors say flu season is expected to last through March.