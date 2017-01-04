Police investigating third bank robbery in north Spokane

Police are still looking for the suspect who reportedly robbed the US Bank inside the Safeway off of Newport Highway Wednesday morning.

They say a man walked in and demanded money from the bank. The person fled and police later searched an area near 7500 N. Market for the suspect. They also towed a car that may be involved in the crime during the investigation.

As of Wednesday night, police say they are not sure if there's a connection to the robberies from Tuesday, but detectives are investigating.

If you have information or see anything suspicious, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.