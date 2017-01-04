Police investigating third bank robbery in north Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police investigating third bank robbery in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Police are still looking for the suspect who reportedly robbed the US Bank inside the Safeway off of Newport Highway Wednesday morning.

They say a man walked in and demanded money from the bank. The person fled and police later searched an area near 7500 N. Market for the suspect. They also towed a car that may be involved in the crime during the investigation.

As of Wednesday night, police say they are not sure if there's a connection to the robberies from Tuesday, but detectives are investigating.

If you have information or see anything suspicious, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

