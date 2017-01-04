Newman Lake residents concerned about property crime

People who live in the Newman Lake area are concerned about the number of property crimes going on in the area.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, there have been six crimes reported since October 1st.

Deputy Mark Gregory says although it doesn't look like a lot, it is higher than normal for that area.

One victim, Brian Coe, had his four-wheeler stolen from his front yard.

“It was 25-feet from my front window when that four-wheeler was taken,” said Coe. “That bothers me a lot.”

Coe, who eventually got his four-wheeler back, says he’d like to form a neighborhood watch to help fight crime.

“People need to be aware that unless this is stopped it’s going to continue to escalate,” said Coe. “There needs to be something to check and balance these guys and knock them back a bit.”

Coe says the problem is the lack of resources to help fight crime, a legal system that doesn’t keep these types of criminal accountable, and an overcrowded jail.

“We were on pins and needles for several days,” said Coe. “We’ve added motion detect cameras. The next day I was shopping for a big dog.