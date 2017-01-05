Police investigating robbery at South Hill bakery

Spokane Police are investigating a robbery of the Great Harvest Bread at 2530 E. 29th Ave.

Police got a report of a robbery just after 5:30 p.m. The suspect entered the business and demanded money.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and began to search for the suspect. The search is ongoing.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.