Police investigating robbery at South Hill bakery - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police investigating robbery at South Hill bakery

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police are investigating a robbery of the Great Harvest Bread at 2530 E. 29th Ave.

Police got a report of a robbery just after 5:30 p.m. The suspect entered the business and demanded money.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and began to search for the suspect. The search is ongoing.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital

    13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at hospital

    Sunday, July 9 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-07-09 23:23:57 GMT

    CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

    >>

    CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community. Television station WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

    >>

  • One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage

    One eastbound lane of I-90 reopened after fire near Vantage

    Sunday, July 9 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-10 01:58:28 GMT

    VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.

    >>

    VANTAGE, Wash. - Update: As of 6:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol has opened one lane of eastbound I-90 has reopened near Vantage. The westbound lanes remain closed Sunday evening. Department of Transportation and WSP were working to open one westbound lane.

    >>

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Sunday, July 9 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-07-09 20:04:13 GMT

    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

    >>

    CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children. The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Smart home device calls 911 during domestic violence attack

    Monday, July 10 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-07-10 14:24:47 GMT

    TIJERAS, New Mexico - How do you feel about smart home devices like the Amazon Echo or the Google Home? Some people love the verbal assistants while others don't like the idea of an online speaker, listening to every word of your conversation. But what if these smart speakers could be the thing to save your life? According to authorities, "this amazing technology definitely helped save a mother and her child from a very violent situation."

    >>

    TIJERAS, New Mexico - How do you feel about smart home devices like the Amazon Echo or the Google Home? Some people love the verbal assistants while others don't like the idea of an online speaker, listening to every word of your conversation. But what if these smart speakers could be the thing to save your life? According to authorities, "this amazing technology definitely helped save a mother and her child from a very violent situation."

    >>

  • Spokane woman gets two wedding dresses stolen in break-in

    Spokane woman gets two wedding dresses stolen in break-in

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:04:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is heartbroken after finding out that someone broke into her home and stole her wedding dress. This happened in the Shadle neighborhood while the woman was out of town. Megan Martens-Haworth has since installed security cameras. Someone busted down her door, and ransacked her home. They stole a lot of items, like jewelry and a safe, but the most heartbreaking for her was when she discovered a garment bag was missing.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is heartbroken after finding out that someone broke into her home and stole her wedding dress. This happened in the Shadle neighborhood while the woman was out of town. Megan Martens-Haworth has since installed security cameras. Someone busted down her door, and ransacked her home. They stole a lot of items, like jewelry and a safe, but the most heartbreaking for her was when she discovered a garment bag was missing.

    >>

  • Hiking in the Inland Northwest? Be bear aware

    Hiking in the Inland Northwest? Be bear aware

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:01:29 GMT

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued a warning for everyone who is thinking of hitting the trails this summer to be bear aware. This comes after two different bear encounters, and this warning can be applied all over the Inland Northwest. Liberty Lake has a sign up at the county park saying that there was a bear sighting on June 22 on the Edith Hansen trail.

    >>

    LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Idaho Panhandle National Forests have issued a warning for everyone who is thinking of hitting the trails this summer to be bear aware. This comes after two different bear encounters, and this warning can be applied all over the Inland Northwest. Liberty Lake has a sign up at the county park saying that there was a bear sighting on June 22 on the Edith Hansen trail.

    >>
    •   