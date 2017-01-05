Mad Minute stories for January 4, 2017

Porn in video game

WEST CHESTER, Ohio -- Seven-year-old Mackenzie Blankenship loves playing the Nintendo Wii U she got on Christmas Eve from her family, but it's not what she found inside the case on Christmas Day from Santa. Krista Greider, Mackenzie's mother says, "She opened the top and her face just kind of went and she looked and she goes, what is this? and I looked over her shoulder and I grabbed it, saw the picture on it and she was just 'why? what is that? why are they naked?" Greider says instead of the colorful, creative video game -- Mackenzie found Sensual Seductions 2 -- a pornographic film released in 2008.

"I was mad because I had to explain why this was a Santa gift and no kid at seven years old should have to wonder." Greider said.

She bought the game at target a week before christmas and even had to get a store associate to unlock a case to purchase it. She noted it obviousl isn't target's fault, because they didn't manufacture it but now she wants answers from Nentendo.

Until then -- Mackenzie says she is happy to play the real game -- but her family will never forget what was originally left under the christmas tree. greider says she reached out to target on social media and got a call the day after christmas with an apology and a gift card offer for the value of the game. a target manager told the local news affiliate all games and dvd's come into the store packaged and they cannot sell anything unsealed to a customer

CONGRESSMAN'S SON DABS WHEN DAD IS SWORN IN

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A new Kansas congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with House Speaker Paul Ryan after the House swearing-in ceremony in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted: "He's grounded."

During the photo shoot Tuesday, Cal Marshall held the Bible with his father and Ryan. As the photographer prepared to take photos, the son raised one arm in the move popularized by sports celebrities known as dabbing, hiding his face as if he was about to sneeze.

Ryan asked if he was OK. As the teen began laughing, Marshall said: "He's sneezing."

Marshall, an obstetrician, won Kansas' 1st Congressional District seat after beating incumbent tea party favorite Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary.

LOTTO SORE LOSER

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- A woman who repeatedly aired her frustration at failing to win a jackpot by making obscene and violent threats against Pennsylvania Lottery headquarters faces 53 charges, police said Wednesday.

Towanda Shields, 47, made dozens of calls over the past eight months to the agency's offices outside Harrisburg, police in Lower Swatara Township said.

"From the calls and stuff I've listened to, she's basically completely obsessed with the lottery and the fact that she doesn't win upsets her very much," Detective Robert Appleby said. "She would get really sexually explicit with her insults."

Appleby said that in late October, Shields said someone would die at the retail store where she buys tickets. He said she has also told lottery employees she had searched for them online, knew where they lived and had hired someone to hurt their family members.

Shields, of Philadelphia, has defended her right to make the calls on free-speech grounds, Appleby said. She does not appear to have a listed phone number.

"She basically taunted me the one time when I spoke to her as well - 'I switch phones. Y'all will never figure out where I am,'" Appleby said.

Although Shields has used anonymous burner phones, authorities were able to determine her identity.

"Honestly, had she not made some of the comments she made in the messages, it might have been a lot harder," he said.

Police on Tuesday filed 25 counts each of harassment and stalking, as well as three counts of making terroristic threats. She left 21 voicemails at lottery headquarters and reached people eight to 12 times, Appleby said.

"Fifty-three counts is a lot of counts, but I can assure you she's earned them," he said.

The detective said Shields' main interest is in scratch-off tickets.

At the end of some of her threatening calls, he said, she signed off with a lottery advertisement catchphrase: "Keep on scratchin'."

TRUMP VS. TRUMP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Police say shoppers were mystified and alarmed when two young men wearing Donald Trump masks began boxing one another inside a Virginia Lowe's store on New Year's Eve.

Officers were summoned to the store Saturday afternoon because of a "disorderly display that scared customers," Henrico County Police Capt. Chris Eley told the Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2iaMJ5K).

Henrico police have said little about the incident. However, 59-year-old witness Michael Willis told the newspaper he saw the men hitting each other while yelling, "Donald Trump! Donald Trump!" The men fell and knocked down merchandise in the process, Willis said.

"I mean, these people, they were hitting," Willis said. "If they was acting, they was doing a good job on it."

Willis said he called police because he feared they might be robbers.

But he said one young man who returned to retrieve some keys that were dropped during the fight told him they were just trying to have some fun.

No arrests were immediately made.

In Virginia, a person over the age of 16 can be charged with a felony for wearing a mask in certain circumstances, including on private property when the owner of the property hasn't given permission. Willis and another unnamed witness guessed the boxers were in their early-20s.

THE NEW BERLIN WALL?

BERLIN (AP) -- Police say a man in western Germany ran into a wall, literally, as he opened his front door to leave the house earlier this week.

The man was heading out of his house in Mainhausen, near Frankfurt, on Monday morning but found that unknown perpetrators had - it seems quietly and without attracting anyone's attention - built a wall in the doorway during the night. He had to tear down the wall to leave.

A police statement said the man "must have felt like a Berliner in August 1961," referring to East Germany's unannounced sealing of its border with the Berlin Wall.

Police spokesman Ingbert Zacharias told news agency dpa late Tuesday that officers don't know whether a prank, a dare or an act of revenge was behind the wall.

WALKING THE TIGER

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Mexican environmental authorities seized a Bengal tiger after a man took it for a walk on a leash in a neighborhood of the border city of Tijuana.

The attorney general's office for environmental protection said Tuesday the 4-month-old tiger had been living in a private home with children.

The man had papers showing he recently bought the tiger, which was found to be in good health but lacking its claws. But officials say the animal was seized and placed temporarily at a local zoo because the owner did not take appropriate security and animal-welfare measures.

A resident called police to complain there was a man walking a tiger on a dog leash.

Authorities caught the man outside the home, which is on Lion Street in a low-income neighborhood of Tijuana.

GOVERNOR FOR A DAY OR TWO

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- New Hampshire has a new governor - for two days.

Republican Senate President Chuck Morse is in charge between former governor Maggie Hassan's swearing in as a U.S. Senator and Gov.-elect Chris Sununu's inauguration. He's approaching the short stint with a bit of sharp humor.

"Over the last four years, I thought I was the acting governor," he said, referencing Hassan's two terms. The pair often sparred over who deserved credit for the state budget and other policy accomplishments.

Morse officially became governor at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday and will hold the job until about noon Thursday, when Sununu is sworn in. It's a short stint, but Morse is getting all the treatment of a regular governor, including a security detail to pick him up each morning at his Salem home.

He was ceremoniously introduced as governor to kick off Wednesday's House session, sitting next to Speaker Shawn Jasper as members prayed, sang the national anthem and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Morse, who's been Senate president since 2013, said he has no big plans for his newfound power. He's opting to mostly remain in his third-floor Senate office, saying he's too superstitious to sit in the governor's chair. But he planned some ceremonial activities in the governor's chamber, including signing proclamations and taking photos with members from his home district.

While rare, the situation isn't unprecedented. Former Senate President Ralph Hough served as governor for about a week in 1993, when Judd Gregg left the post to become a U.S. senator. Other states have had similar - or stranger - situations. New Jersey once had five governors over eight days in 2002.

Morse said a surprising amount of preparation went into his two-day reign.

That prep included meetings with the Departments of Safety and Homeland Security and Emergency Management, as well as assigning the temporary security detail. It also involved meetings with the Senate's legal counsel to understand how Morse's Senate role would change. Senate President Pro Tempore Sharon Carson presided over Wednesday's brief session.

Morse said he's not looking to step on his successor's toes.

"I'm a firm believer that Chris Sununu is the next governor," he said.

But someone did mark a spot on the State House walls where Morse could be forever remembered.

Underneath a printed out headshot of Morse taped to a second-floor wall were the words, "The Future Site of the Portrait of Interim Governor Chuck Morse."

NO DECEMBER 1ST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A 2017 calendar put out by a group that promotes tourism in Philadelphia doesn't include the month of December but that's a printing mistake, not a slight.

Paula Butler, vice president of communication for Visit Philadelphia, tells The Associated Press, "We love December. It's a great month and we would never delete it for any reason."

The group had about 400 calendars printed for distribution to media outlets and it proved so popular the group ordered another 200 or so, and that's when the mistake occurred.

The printer accidentally substituted one page for another, deleting December from the second batch of calendars. WTXF-TV first reported on the problem.

The calendar suggests tourism story ideas. A corrected version of the calendar is being sent to media that got the wrong one.

OIL CHANGE BIRTH

DORMONT, Pa. (AP) - Some auto shops offer 10-minute oil changes. That still would have been about seven minutes too long for a Pennsylvania woman who gave birth while her husband's pickup was getting an oil change at an auto dealership.

Amanda Sherman and her husband, Adam, tell the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2jajFzt) that Amanda gave birth when she went to the restroom at #1 Cochran Nissan of South Hills in suburban Pittsburgh on Monday.

The couple is from Harrisville, about 60 miles north of the dealership.

Amanda Sherman says another customer, who happened to be a registered nurse, and the dealership's staff helped her, while a 911 dispatcher talked Adam through tying off the baby's umbilical cord with his bootlace.

An ambulance took Amanda and 7-pound-12-ounce Heather Lynn to a Pittsburgh hospital, where they were released Wednesday.

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, http://pghtrib.com