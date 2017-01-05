WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Wind chill temps could reach -10°

Today: Sunny, but dry and COLD. Wind-chill temps -10° High: 16°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold and quiet. 2°

Satellite & Radar: Arctic air continues to invade the Pacific Northwest, keeping temperatures abnormally cold through the rest of the week.

7 Day Forecast: After Thursday our cold and dry pattern does start to shift a little bit, as our airflow turns from the NE to the SW. This will bring gradually warmer temperatures into the weekend, eventually reaching the freezing mark by Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance for snow moves in Saturday night/Sunday. Cold dry air has been in place for quite some time, so snow accumulations are a little sketchy right now. We will keep you updates, until then STAY WARM!

~Leslie