Boise zoo's lion, 14, euthanized after battling lymphoma

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Boise zoo's 14-year-old male lion has been euthanized after a battle with lymphoma.



KTVB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2hW79Sj ) that Zoo Boise announced that Jabari was euthanized Wednesday after previously undergoing treatment since his November diagnosis.



Zoo officials say Jabari had been responding well to treatment, but his condition declined recently.



Jabari came to Zoo Boise in 2008 with two female lions for the opening of the African Plains exhibit. The two female lions are healthy.



Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/

