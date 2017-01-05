Holy WOW! Spokane brothers build legit igloo with fireplace

Rob Brogdon of Spokane and his brother spent 20 hours over the course of four days building a legit igloo in their yard.



Brogdon says he likes to practice weather survival techniques and taught himself the architecture of an igloo online. Together the brothers made 400 1-foot square blocks using hot water and snow so the blocks would freeze faster.



The finished shelter is 13-feet across inside with a 7-foot ceiling. There's also a fireplace that fully functions to keep those inside warm.



Way to go Brogdon brothers!