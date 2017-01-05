Wanted felon in possession of meth refuses to give deputies his - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wanted felon in possession of meth refuses to give deputies his real name

Matthias Piggot (PHOTO: DOC) Matthias Piggot (PHOTO: DOC)
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A wanted felon was arrested late Wednesday night after rolling through a stop sign and failing to use his turn signal. 

A Spokane Valley Deputy saw a car fail to use a turn signal and roll through a stop sign near the area of 16th and Pierce. The deputy stopped the car and noticed the driver was acting nervous and sweating a lot, despite the frigid temperatures. Deputies say the driver, identified as 35-year-old Matthias Piggot, falsely identified himself several times and was unable to provide a driver's license or insurance. 

Piggot was arrested for Refusal to Cooperate/Provide Information after giving deputies several false names and dates of birth. While searching Piggot, deputies found a breath mint can in his pocket that was not full of breath mints, but rather meth. Piggot said it wasn't his and he didn't know how it got into his pocket. 

Piggot, still at that time unidentified, was taken to jail and booked on the misdemeanor charge of Refusal to Cooperate/Provide Information, and a felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. 

Once at the jail, Piggot finally gave his correct name and date of birth. Deputies learned Piggot's driver's license was suspended and he had felony warrants for his arrest in Washington and Idaho. 

Piggot was issued an infraction for the turn signal violation, the stop sign violation and operating a vehicle without insurance.    

