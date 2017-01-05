Train derailment near Rockford blocks East Valley Chapel Road - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Train derailment near Rockford blocks East Valley Chapel Road

The derailment near Valley Chapel Road The derailment near Valley Chapel Road
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update: Spokane County Sheriff's Office says Union Pacific Railroad advises that East Valley Chapel Road will be blocked overnight Thursday. 

One of their trains is blocking the road approximately a mile west of Highway 27. 

The front locomotive is partially off the track but it and all other cars are upright and cannot be moved until the locomotive is reset. 

Commuters will need to take a different rout until the roadway is cleared. 

Previous Coverage: Union Pacific workers are working to clear a train derailment that happened just west of Rockford on Wednesday. 

It's a four car Union Pacific train that went off the tracks and is blocking Valley Chapel Road. Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies say there aren't any injuries and the cause of the derailment is still under investigation. 

We have a call in to Union Pacific to figure out what happened and we'll update this story as soon as we confirm additional information. 

    •   