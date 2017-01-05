Lawmakers seek to ban use of handheld devices by drivers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Lawmakers seek to ban use of handheld devices by drivers

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - Some state lawmakers are pushing to toughen Washington's decade-old distracted-driving laws.              

The Seattle Times reports that two lawmakers are drafting a bill that seeks to ban virtually all use of handheld devices by motorists. It's tentatively called the Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Act.               

Washington law bars texting and using a cellphone while holding it to the ear.             

But Democrat Rep. Jessyn Farrell of Seattle and Republican Sen. Ann Rivers of La Center want to prevent people from picking up their phone and tweeting or looking at Instagram, Snapchat or other social media. Rivers also wants increased fines for using handheld devices behind the wheel and citations to be reported to courts and insurance companies.               

A bill by Rivers to bar handheld devices in all but emergencies passed the Senate last year but died in the House.               

In Washington, distracted-driving deaths jumped from 130 in 2014 to 171 in 2015.

This is what the current Distracted Driving Law States:

A simple traffic ticket for distracted driving costs $124, but isn’t reported to official court records or insurance companies. Washington state code:

• “A person operating a moving motor vehicle while holding a wireless communications device to his or her ear is guilty of a traffic infraction.” (2008) Hands-free and emergency calls are legal.

• Reading or writing a text message using a handheld device is an infraction. But entering a phone number or name is legal. (2008)

• Texting and handheld calling become primary offenses, meaning an officer can pull over someone for solely that violation. (2010)

• Hands-free GPS devices are specifically allowed. (2010)

• Commercial-vehicle drivers may not use a handheld device for texting, even “while temporarily stationary,” including traffic jams or a stoplight. (2013)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    WATCH: Online outrage over grocery store loss prevention detaining teenager accused of stealing candy bar

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:02:51 GMT

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

    VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral.  Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.  

    >>

  • Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:28:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

  • Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug

    Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:34 AM EDT2017-07-11 06:34:22 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug

    Post Falls Police save man's life with overdose reversal drug

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 2:34 AM EDT2017-07-11 06:34:22 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A man gets a second chance to live after what appeared to be a drug overdose, all thanks to a new tool that's paying off for Post Falls Police officers. The department just implemented using Narcan, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation. This weekend, Post Falls Police used it and had their very first save.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:40 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:40:04 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 10th.

    >>

  • Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Spokane woman says she was told to cover up while breastfeeding in public

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:28:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman is upset after she says she was told to cover up or go to a different room while breastfeeding in public. On Thursday, Sacha Allen was breastfeeding her 11-month-old Margaret while she was waiting for her audiology appointment at Columbia Hearing Center. She has a cochlear implant.

    >>
    •   