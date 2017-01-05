Gonzaga basketball team is full of more than three pointers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gonzaga basketball team is full of more than three pointers

by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

From the roar of the Kennel to the silence of the classroom, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have made quite a name for themselves both in and out of the classroom.

Zag fans may know the statistics, but this team is not just full of 3 pointers. In fact, they have a GPA of 3.27.

“It starts with the coaching staff and the players they recruit,” Director of Academic Support Services Steffany Galbraith says.

Nearly a quarter of the team are in Masters programs, including three out of the five starting players. Galbraith says, “academic requirements are heightened for grad school in terms of staying on the court.”

She is the team’s academic point guard, giving travelling a good name in basketball.

She says, “the biggest thing on the road is finding blocks of time, they are encouraged to work ahead when they have resources here in Spokane.”

Remaining undefeated on the court and in the classroom, that 3.27 GPA is the team’s highest in recent history.

Galbraith adds, “basketball is important but academics is a huge part of the experience here in what being a Zag means.

    •   